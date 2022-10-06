‘Liquordation’ sale this weekend at Jungle Jim’s

The Fairfield destination supermarket is one of three locations in the state, and the only Ohio Liquor site in Southwest Ohio to offer the sale.

“This will be the largest selection of ‘last call’ products anywhere in the state,” said Jim Canepa, superintendent of the Division of Liquor, in a release from the agency. “We are excited to partner with these OHLQ locations to host opportunities where customers will be able to find some gems at an incredibly low cost — and even some great single barrel selections. We encourage everyone to visit us and grab these bottles before they are gone forever.”