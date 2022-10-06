A “liquordation” sale this weekend at Jungle Jim’s International Market features close-out deals, special discounts and exclusive products.
The Fairfield destination supermarket is one of three locations in the state, and the only Ohio Liquor site in Southwest Ohio to offer the sale.
“This will be the largest selection of ‘last call’ products anywhere in the state,” said Jim Canepa, superintendent of the Division of Liquor, in a release from the agency. “We are excited to partner with these OHLQ locations to host opportunities where customers will be able to find some gems at an incredibly low cost — and even some great single barrel selections. We encourage everyone to visit us and grab these bottles before they are gone forever.”
The sale is from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and noon to 4 p.m. Sunday at Jungle Jim’s Oscar Station, 8871 N. Gilmore Road.
Among the various sizes (750 ml, 350 ml, 200 ml, liter, 1.75 l) of products, there also will be a wide selection of 50 ml bottles from several brands — all priced at $1 or less. Customers also will have chances to enter to win an empty bourbon barrel at no cost, the release stated.
Discounted and closeout product selections and prices are listed on OHLQ.com.
