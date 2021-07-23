Live entertainment returns to Clark County Fair after 1-year hiatus

“It will be a different type of entertainment,” he said. “We’re so glad to have entertainment back.”

As Blair is always proud to point out, unlike other fairs where patrons pay extra to watch a live show, all Clark County Fair entertainment is included in the price of admission.

Friday and Saturday will present banjo player Glenn Parks, a fair returnee, at 4:30 p.m. in the shelter house, while Razzamataz & Jazz plays at 2 p.m. Saturday.

The Dean Simms Band leads off big tent shows Friday, while Eagles tribute Hotel California rocks that band’s classic hits Saturday. Both shows are at 8 p.m.

Sundays at the fair have gained a reputation for strong Christian music presentations. The Lawrenceville Church of God’s program is in the shelter house at 2 p.m., followed by the First Christian Church and Medway Christian Church concert at 5 p.m. in the big tent.

“We’re just so pleased with this, it’s one of the most fabulous shows with a wide array of modern and old-fashioned Christian music,” said Blair.

Jeff Dunmire, who Blair said is known as “the Frank Sinatra of Springfield,” will bring easy-listening style to the shelter house twice, at 2 p.m. Monday and Thursday. For something more rocking, you can’t do much better than the king of rock and roll. Ryan Roth as Elvis will swivel his hips, shake, rattle and roll at 8 p.m. Monday in the big tent.

David Wayne, who has a George Jones voice but is versatile enough to do Ozzy Osbourne justice according to Blair, plays 3 p.m. Tuesday in the shelter house. More classic rock from a mop top will be the 8 p.m. big tent show with The McCartney Project, a tribute to Paul McCartney, with solo and Beatles hits.

The McCartney Project and Hotel California have gotten positive receptions when they’ve played in Springfield previously and Blair said the fair likes to program acts that appeal to a wide range of visitors.

Explore COVID cases reach 800 daily cases for first time this month in Ohio

Blue Leafs plays easy rock at 5 p.m. Wednesday in the shelter house.

Wednesday and Thursday bring in perennial Clark County Fair country music performers who honed their talent locally – Hasting & Co. on Wednesday and Wyatt McCubbin on Thursday, both at 8 p.m. in the big tent.

Local country music performer Wyatt McCubbin is returning to the Clark County Fair this year. Contributed photo

Kate Hasting and her family have been a big part of the fair for years and will perform the group’s new song “SPF U” that fits the summer season as part of their set. Blair said McCubbin is always eager to play and please the audience.

Rounding out entertainment July 30, Dean Simms returns solo with his Louis Armstrong Satchmo show at 1 p.m., followed by Desert Wind at 5 in the shelter house. Journey tributes are one of the most popular classic rock attractions in the area and New Frontiers bring it Any Way You Want It at 8 p.m. in the big tent.

For more information, go to the Clark County Fair web page.