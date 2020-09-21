Local Bed, Bath & Beyond location closing

The company plans to close 200 stores in the next two years and recently released a list of 63 stores to close this year. In October, company officials announced plans to close 60 stores. The number increased to 200 closing locations in July, due partially to the coronavirus pandemic.

The coronavirus pandemic has taken a toll on retail stores across the nation. Stein Mart recently announced plans to close nearly 300 stores, including one in Kettering.