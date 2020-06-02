Coronavirus: Flip to online classes might have lasting lessons

>> How Dayton region small businesses adapted to survive

Sinclair Community College converted coursework to be online and will offer only online-courses at least through the the first half of summer term, switching to in-person classes if it’s safe later in the summer, said Kathleen Cleary, interim provost and senior vice president.

“In some cases we have expanded our expectations of what is possible to do online in a high-quality environment,” Cleary said.

Kathleen Cleary, interim provost and senior vice president, Sinclair Community College

She said some courses, such as automotive or nursing programs, must have an in-person component because there is no way to adequately teach some things — like how to remove a transmission or how to take blood — without giving students the opportunity to do it themselves. The college partnered with Wright State University to get laptops to students who didn’t have them.

Sinclair already had a robust virtual learning division and about 400 faculty members teaching online. They became mentors so that the college’s approximately 350 full-time and more than 800 part-time faculty could learn to teach the traditional online courses where students access the course work on their own schedule and remote learning where classes are held in real-time on Zoom or other teleconferencing platforms.

This is Sinclair Community College student Bobbie Baker decorating a cake he prepared for his final project in the college’s Baking and Pastry certificate program. The class transitioned to on-line only when in-person classes were canceled due to the COVID-19 crisis. Baker, of Springfield, and other students submit their projects using video and photographs.

Colleges and universities across the region are adapting how they teach and how they engage with students, said retired Air Force Col. Cassie Barlow, now president of the Southwestern Ohio Council for Higher Education. And she said they are looking at how to continue to partner with the business community, which provides experiential learning such as internships.

Ret. Air Force Col. Cassie Barlow, president of the Southwestern Ohio Council for Higher Education (SOCHE)

“We are all anxious for a vaccine for sure but what are we going to do until then?” Barlow said. “I think the most important things that we’ve got to think about are creativity and resolve. We’ve got to have resolve to stick with this and think about higher education and how we learn in better ways.”

