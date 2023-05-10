Local lawmaker steers $22.5M toward Mason’s Western & Southern Open via pending budget bill

“The Western and Southern Open is among the most coveted tennis tournaments in the world, and its presence here in Mason is a testament to the strength and vitality of our community,” Mathews said. “By including these new funds in the budget, we aim to support new growth of the tournament and ensure it remains here in Mason for years to come. I am grateful for the community partners that have joined in working so hard to ensure this event remains in Ohio.”

The Western and Southern Open is one of nine annual “Masters 1000″ tournaments on the Associated Tennis Professionals tour — a set of tournaments just a tier below the four annual Grand Slams, including the US Open. Hosting a Masters 1000 puts Mason in the company of cities like Shanghai, Rome, Madrid and Paris and brings an estimated 180,000 people to Warren County every year.