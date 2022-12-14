BreakingNews
Local restaurant to close after nearly 40 years
By Sydney Dawes, Springfield
59 minutes ago

Jerry’s Country Corner, a popular breakfast and lunch spot located on the border of Clark and Greene counties, will be closing its doors Wednesday.

Jerry and Donna Huckleba opened their Clifton restaurant, located on Route 72, roughly 39 years ago.

Jerry’s Country Corner will be open on Wednesday until 2 p.m.

Donna Huckleba said the building will be changing hands. She did not share who the new owners of the property will be, but said she hopes they will keep the location a place where people can come for food.

The sale is expected to be finalized on Thursday, Huckleba said.

Jerry Huckleba said he will miss his customers he has met over the years, many of whom are regulars who come back for lunch after eating breakfast at Jerry’s.

After the restaurant’s closure, Donna said she and her husband hope to spend their time traveling in the coming years.

