Local woman pens children’s book with message for all ages

Ironically, Reed said, the children’s book is receiving rave reviews from adults who find “hope and inspiration” in its deeper meaning.

She’s been an avid reader and keen appreciator of children’s picture books since first checking out a tiny copy of The Tale of Tom Kitten when she was 5 at Lane Library in Hamilton. After high school, she worked as a graphic artist, musician, pediatric nurse and tailor whose home business was snagged by COVID-19.

Now that her life has “slowed down,” Reed has found time to devote to writing and illustrating her book, a process that began in the summer of 2021.

She believes the book could be adapted into a short musical or classroom skits. It also could be used in the educational field and read as a bedtime story, which she called “priceless time” spent between a child and the reader.

One of the meanings of the book, she said, is the benefit of “laying our differences aside and creating more happiness in the world.”

HOW TO ORDER

WHAT: “The Boogies and the Woogies”

HOW MUCH: $12.95

ORDER: The Boogies and the Woogies is available in softcover and ebook on www.amazon.com and www.barnesandnoble.com or by emailing the author at mariannereed64@yahoo.com.