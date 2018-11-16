2019 Troy Strawberry Festival a ‘berry WACO’ weekend

The Troy Strawberry Festival will take a flight back in time come June with the 2019 festival theme of “A Berry WACO Weekend.”

The theme for the 43rd edition of the festival now held on the Great Miami River Levee and in downtown Troy was announced Thursday, during a festival kickoff event at the WACO Airfield and Museum just south of Troy.

Bruce Adamson, 2019 festival chairman, said his love of flying and of Troy is represented by the WACO airplanes built in Troy in the 1920s-40s and flown from an airstrip near what is now the river levee.

The theme also is intended as a play on words for what he hopes is a “wacky, fun-filled weekend” June 1 and 2, Adamson said. The theme logo features a WACO aircraft.

Also speaking during the kickoff was Mayor Mike Beamish, a former festival chairman, and Natalie Rohlfs of the Future Begins Today program, one of the many nonprofits that benefit from sales during the festival.

With strawberry versions of doughnuts, funnel cakes, waffle bowls, cheesecake, gelato and more, this festival is a berry lover’s dream. But the treats aren’t all to see — there also is live music, contests, food trucks, tournaments, runs and craft vendors.

