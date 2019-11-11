Post-funeral procession route for DelRio announced

Several streets in Dayton, Oakwood, Kettering and Centerville will be shut down Tuesday for the procession of law enforcement vehicles escorting slain Dayton Police detective Jorge DelRio to Tobias Funeral Home - Far Hills Chapel.
The 55-year-old 30-year veteran law enforcement officer was shot Monday night while on assignment with a U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration task force. He was an organ donor. His death was pronounced Thursday afternoon.
The procession will follow his funeral, which is Tuesday at the University of Dayton Arena.
Traffic will be unable to continue in the same direction the escort will be traveling, Kettering police said Friday.
Traffic will not be able to cross at any intersections along the procession route for several hours as 2,000 or more law enforcement officers from the region and across the country are planning to attend Detective DelRio’s services.
Here are the details about the route:
- From the University of Dayton Arena, the vehicles will go northbound on S. Edwin C. Moses Boulevard to West Third Street
- They will go east on West Third Street to Webster Street
- The vehicles will go north on Webster Street to North Keowee Street
- They will proceed south on North Keowee Street to East Fifth Street
- The procession will go westbound on East Fifth Street towards Wayne Avenue
- They will head south on Wayne Avenue towards Wyoming Street
- After going west on Wyoming Street they will turn onto Brown Street
- The procession will go southbound on Brown Street/Oakwood Avenue to Far Hills Avenue (state Route 48)
- They will continue on Far Hills Avenue (state Route 48) towards Rahn Road
- The procession will conclude on Rahn Road at the funeral home
Centerville police and the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office will be controlling traffic along southbound Far Hills Avenue from Rahn Road to Interstate 675 in order to clear all the procession vehicles from the funeral home area.
Long delays are expected during this process as all southbound traffic will be stopped and northbound traffic will be shutdown at Far Hills and I-675 to allow vehicles to enter northbound I-675.
Police are urging people to use alternative routes in the Centerville area between 3:30 p.m. and 5:30 p.m.
