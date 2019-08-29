‘One hell of a summer’: Dayton Mayor Nan Whaley on Dave Chappelle, the mass shooting and the tornadoes

Somehow saying 2019 has been a hell of a year is an understatement.
There was a water crisis, an FBI investigation and then a Klan rally, followed days later by 15 tornadoes. As the city climbed back to its feet, it was punched in the gut by extreme trauma when a 24-year-old opened fire in the Oregon District, killing nine and causing more than 30 others to be injured.
>> Mayor: Gem City Shine block party was 'very Dayton'
The city’s strength has been tested, but as Dayton Mayor Nan tells What Had Happened Was host Amelia Robinson, the Gem City is far from broken.
They talk about the tragedies, the community's spirit, Dave Chappelle, gun control, national news, why a Hoosier became a Buckeye and what Nan has in store next. The episode was recorded the day after Chappelle hosted the Gem City Shine block party in the Oregon District and brought in Chance the Rapper, Kanye West, Jon Stewart and other celebrities.
>> Dayton.com, Dayton Foundation partner to help victims' families
Credit: Tom Gilliam
Cox Media Group Ohio, including WHIO, Dayton Daily News and Dayton.com, has partnered with the Dayton Foundation in the Dayton Oregon District Tragedy Fund. The fund allows individuals to make charitable contributions to help the families directly affected by this terrible tragedy.
For more information about the Dayton Foundation, go to DaytonFoundation.org.
>> RELATED: Oregon District Tragedy Fund on track to raise more than half a million to help victims, survivors
