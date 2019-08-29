‘One hell of a summer’: Dayton Mayor Nan Whaley on Dave Chappelle, the mass shooting and the tornadoes

They talk about the tragedies, the community's spirit, Dave Chappelle, gun control, national news, why a Hoosier became a Buckeye and what Nan has in store next. The episode was recorded the day after Chappelle hosted the Gem City Shine block party in the Oregon District and brought in Chance the Rapper, Kanye West, Jon Stewart and other celebrities.

>> Dayton.com, Dayton Foundation partner to help victims' families

Dave Chappelle hosted the Gem City Shine benefit concert in Dayton's Oregon District on Sunday, Aug. 25, 2019. Stevie Wonder, Chance the Rapper, Thundercat and Teyana Taylor were among the performers and there were also appearances made by Jon Stewart, Chris Rock, Fonzworth Bentley and more. TOM GILLIAM / CONTRIBUTING PHOTOGRAPHER Credit: Tom Gilliam Credit: Tom Gilliam

Cox Media Group Ohio, including WHIO, Dayton Daily News and Dayton.com, has partnered with the Dayton Foundation in the Dayton Oregon District Tragedy Fund. The fund allows individuals to make charitable contributions to help the families directly affected by this terrible tragedy.

For more information about the Dayton Foundation, go to DaytonFoundation.org.

>> RELATED: Oregon District Tragedy Fund on track to raise more than half a million to help victims, survivors

ABOUT THE PODCAST

"What Had Happened Was" is a podcast for Dayton, powered by Dayton.com. You won't believe the stories that come from right here. Host Amelia Robinson shares the best tales from the Gem City, Land of Funk and Birthplace of Aviation: Dayton, Ohio.

This podcast is brought to you by Cox Digital Marketing.

>> “What Had Happened Was...” podcast a finalist for prestigious Marconi award

WHERE TO LISTEN & SUBSCRIBE

Listen to each show below or get the latest episodes delivered directly to you. Find the What Had Happened Was podcast and subscribe on Apple Podcast (iTunes), Google Play, Stitcher and other services. If you like what you hear, rate this podcast.

CATCH UP ON PAST EPISODES

EPISODE 40

The story behind ‘American Factory’ with Julia Reichert and Steven Bognar

EPISODE 39

Live on the scene of Dayton’s mass shooting, reporters and witnesses recall what they saw and did

EPISODE 38

A funk in the freezer:’ We catch up with Keith Harrison of Faze-O, Dazz Band and Heatwave fame

EPISODE 37

Barrel House’s Sara and Gus Stathes’ beer-tastic adventure with kids, ferrets and Wu-Tang

EPISODE 36

“Almost civilized to barbaric,” Roger “Dean” Gillispie on 20 years in prison for rapes and kidnappings he did not commit

EPISODE 35

[‘All hell broke loose:’ McCall Vrydaghs on tracking 15 Dayton area tornadoes]Edit Info

EPISODE 34

Podcast: Meet Dayton Geek King Josh Lumpkin

EPISODE 33

[Karen Korn and Audra Sparks start a weed school ]Edit Info

EPISODE 32

Rob Lowe on growing up in Dayton: “It was an amazing time.”

EPISODE 31

RuPaul’s Drag Race star Nina West on making faces and taking a stand in a town with zero cows

EPISODE 30

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine wooed this woman with Whitman's chocolates when they were 12... and it worked

EPISODE 29

BATHTUB KILLER: A dead bride, a bathtub and justice that may not be blind

EPISODE 28

Amaya Sexton: ‘I am very comfortable with who I am because I know who I am’

EPISODE 27

Laura Bischoff on the faults, foibles and facts of Ohio politics

EPISODE 26

Best of Dayton Revealed!