Study shows Daytonians don’t like pizzazz in their vehicle color

“White is also one of the easiest car colors to maintain and surprisingly hides dirt better than most colors,” Ly said. “Consumers may prefer grayscale colored cars from a practicality standpoint since they are colors they are less likely to tire of.”

This study examined 9.4 million cars on the road to determine the breakdown of color. Out of those millions of cars, 70 percent were greyscale colors. Data analyzed was of one- to five-year-old used cars that were model years between 2014 - 2018 and sold in 2019.

The color of each car, as well as the location of sale, were tallied to determine the most popular car color nationally, in each state, and in each metro area.

Cincinnati and Columbus both ranked highest in black color cars.

Less than two percent of the popular car colors included brown, green, orange and beige.