Did you know Martin Luther King Jr. was targeted for assassination at local college commencement?

Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. was targeted for assassination during a 1965 commencement speech at Antioch College in Yellow Springs.
The “intended gunman,” 19-year-old Daniel Wagner of Baltimore, testified about the plot to the House Un-American Activities committee in Washington D.C. the following year.
The story, reported in the Feb. 11, 1966 edition of the Dayton Daily News, describes the frightening and bizarre conspiracy:
“Wagner said he plotted the killing originally with a Savage rifle he purchased through Mrs. Eloise Witte of Cincinnati from a friend of hers, a ‘Mr. Davis’ of Dayton,” the story said.