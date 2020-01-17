X

Did you know Martin Luther King Jr. was targeted for assassination at local college commencement?

Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. with his wife Coretta Scott King at Antioch College in Yellow Springs in 1965. DAYTON DAILY NEWS ARCHIVE
By Lisa Powell

Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. was targeted for assassination during a 1965 commencement speech at Antioch College in Yellow Springs.

The “intended gunman,” 19-year-old Daniel Wagner of Baltimore, testified about the plot to the House Un-American Activities committee in Washington D.C. the following year.

The story, reported in the Feb. 11, 1966 edition of the Dayton Daily News, describes the frightening and bizarre conspiracy:

“Wagner said he plotted the killing originally with a Savage rifle he purchased through Mrs. Eloise Witte of Cincinnati from a friend of hers, a ‘Mr. Davis’ of Dayton,” the story said.

