The victims: Saheed Saleh remembered by Dayton Sudanese community

A Dayton man, Saheed Saleh, killed in the Sunday shooting at the Oregon District was an Eritrea native.
He died from gunshot wounds to his torso, said Montgomery County Coroner Kent Harshbarger.
Yahya Khamis, president of the Dayton Sudanese community, who spoke on behalf of Saleh’s family, said several members from across the state came to Dayton to pay their respects. They remember Saleh as a kindhearted and hard working person.
Eritrea and Sudan are neighboring East African countries, and that Saleh had lived in Sudan, Khamis said.
Saleh’s friends and families are thankful for the support from the city of Dayton as they mourn the loss of their loved one, Khamis said.
"We are here as a family, no matter who we are, as the city of Dayton is a welcoming city, so we are trying to come over with it," he said.
Saleh’s funeral is tentatively scheduled for Saturday, Aug. 10, Khamis said.
