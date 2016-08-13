3 things you didn’t know about the historical Woodland Cemetery

Cemeteries were moved away from population centers in the early 1830s due to health concerns. The rural cemeteries predated public parks and consisted of landscaped gardens where the public could spend Sundays strolling the grounds.

Today Woodland Cemetery and Arboretum, at 118 Woodland Ave., contains over 3,000 species of trees and 165 specimens of native Midwestern woody plants on 200 acres.