WANTED: ‘Some broad shouldered, military-looking private’ to pose for statue

The Civil War Soldiers Monument was carved in the likeness of Pvt. Fair, a carpenter and bricklayer born in Dayton who mustered into the Union Army in 1861 and out in 1865. DAYTON DAILY NEWS ARCHIVE

Described as “a modest and unassuming gentleman,” Fair only agreed his likeness could be carved out of marble after “his wife’s aid was enlisted.”

Pvt. Fair was born May 22, 1834, was the youngest of 13 children. Six of the eight boys in the family served during the Civil War, and three were killed.

He posed at a photography studio on Main Street wearing “the army’s largest issue” uniform borrowed from the National Soldiers’ Home.

The newspaper account describes the photo session taking place on a steaming hot day as Fair posed in a heavy soldier’s overcoat.

“The picture gallery was like a furnace room on that sweltering day, and the ordeal undergone by the soldier thus clad in heavy clothing as if for mountain picket duty in mid-winter was almost as trying as facing death on the battlefield.”

This Civil War Soldiers Monument is located on Main Street in downtown Dayton and includes a bronze reproduction of originally marble sculpted Pvt. Geroge Washington Fair. TY GREENLEES / STAFF

The photographs were sent to a sculptor in Italy, and the completed statue arrived in New York on May 27, 1884, after a six-week voyage by ship. It arrived in Dayton five days later.

A crowd of 100,000 people, one of the city’s largest at a time when Dayton’s population was reported to be 40,000, crowded in for the dedication on July 31, 1884.

Pvt. Fair died Jan. 21, 1888, and is buried at Woodland Cemetery.

The original marble statue, damaged by decades of weather, now stands undercover at the entrance of the Dayton VA Medical Center.

The soldier we see looking over Main Street today was recast in bronze in 1991.