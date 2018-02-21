‘What Had Happened Was’ Podcast, Episode 3: All funked up with Ohio Players’ Diamond Williams

More than 40 years after the Players struck it big, their long list of hits — “Skin Tight” “Fire,” “Love Rollercoaster” included — still make people move.

With Diamond -- one of Rolling Stone magazine's top drummers of all time -- at the helm, the Players are working on a new album. Last year, they released the single "Reset."

The Ohio Players are lead by "James "Diamond" Williams. Founded in Dayton, the band is working on a new album.

>> Dayton's funk museum is now open, and even the legendary Bootsy Collins is excited about it

Diamond does not hold back during his chat on the podcast. He shares his thoughts on everything from fast cars and sexy women on album covers to why the Players aren't in the Rock Hall of Fame (yet) and why Dayton (the Land of Funk) doesn't have an Ohio Players Way (yet).

Strap in. The ride is about to get funky.

"What Had Happened Was" is a podcast for Dayton, powered by Dayton.com. You won't believe the stories that come from right here. Host Amelia Robinson shares the best tales from the Gem City, Land of Funk and Birthplace of Aviation: Dayton, Ohio.

James Diamond Williams, born and raised in Dayton, joined the Ohio Players in 1972 and remained with them while they churned out many top 40 hits. CONTRIBUTED

The Ohio Players are lead by "James "Diamond" Williams. Founded in Dayton, the band is working on a new album. Credit: Hand-out Credit: Hand-out