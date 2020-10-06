People line up to cast their ballots as early voting begins in Ohio

“We weren’t sure if we were going to be able to trust the mail-in thing,” Christopher Davis said.

While some waiting in the long line that stretched around the parking garage were concerned about election security, others just wanted the satisfaction of casting their ballot as soon as possible.

“I decided I just wanted to do this in person; I didn’t want to wait another day to cast my ballot,” said Jocelyn Rhynard, Dayton City School Board member. “I’ve been waiting for four years to my ballot for the specific election.”

For Jimmy Howard, early in-person voting is the norm. He said he’s been voting early for nearly 15 years.

“It saves me from being in a rush at the last minute,” he said. “I like to go in and get it done as soon as it starts.”

Early voting in the state lasts from Oct. 6 through Nov. 3. In Montgomery County, registered voters can cast their ballot at the board of elections located at 451 W. Third St. in Dayton. For a full schedule of early voting hours in Montgomery County, go here.