Look up! Mars’ orbit at its closest point to Earth tonight

The closest distance between Mars and Earth is around 33.9 million miles, according to NASA. However, because the planets' have egg-shaped orbits and also face the gravitational pull of other planets, the two planets are rarely that close to each other.

“In 2003, Mars made its closest approach to Earth in nearly 60,000 years,” NASA reported. “It won’t be that close again until the year 2287.”

Because the planets are at their closet to each other it also means this is a good time for space programs to go to Mars, according to NASA.

Currently, the Perseverance rover is on its way to the Red Planet and is scheduled to land on Feb. 18, 2021. Multiple other counties reportedly also have spacecrafts headed to the planet.