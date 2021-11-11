Lori’s Roadhouse brings national Nashville acts, local entertainment to region

He described the entertainment lineup as national Nashville acts mixed with local bands seeking wider exposure.

“It’ a good variety,” he said.

He said some of the acts stop at Lori’s Roadhouse on their way back to Nashville after playing in larger cities and that reduces the cost of booking the bands.

One of the musicians told Fisher that Lori’s Roadhouse, located adjacent to the West Chester Antique Center, was “one of the top” honky-tonks in the country.

“We’re doing something right,” he said.

One of those things is the diverse menu. Fisher said instead of offering typical bar food, Lori’s Roadhouse’s chef serves steaks, pork chops and specials. Many customers arrive early, eat dinner, then stay for the concert, he said.

Lori’s Roadhouse opens at 4 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday, but because of the kitchen’s popularity, may start serving lunch next month, he said. Like all businesses, Fisher wants to make sure he has the staff to handle the additional hours.

Free line dancing is offered from 7-10 p.m. every Tuesday and has proven to be popular, he said.

West Chester Community Development Director Aaron Wiegand said Lori’s Roadhouse is an “exciting addition” to the region.

He said the reinvention of the shopping center that once housed Biggs demonstrates that West Chester continues to be “a highly desirable place to invest.” Lori’s Roadhouse, the Antique Center, Esther Price Candies and other businesses set the stage for the future success of this retail center, he said.

Caption Lori’s Roadhouse has two stages, a full kitchen and bar inside 24,000-square-foot that eventually will include a 5,000-square-foot patio with room for 2,200 people, according to owner Greg Fisher. SUBMITTED PHOTO

HOW TO GO

WHAT: Lori’s Roadhouse

WHERE: 4924 Union Centre Pavilion Suite B, West Chester

WHEN: 4 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday

COVER CHARGE: Depends on the band

UPCOMING SHOWS: Nov. 11: Sasha McVeigh; Nov. 12: Mouch & Friend and Frank Ray; Nov. 13: Alexis Gomez Band and Mouch & Friend; Nov. 14: Stagger Lee 40th Anniversary Bash; Nov. 17: Carolina Company Band; Nov. 18: Tyler Farr with Ashland Craft; Nov. 19: Diamond Rio; Nov. 20: Kevin McCoy Band; Nov. 24, 26-27: Tom Yankton Band.

MORE INFORMATION: https://lrhlive.com/