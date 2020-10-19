Macy Janney, local arts supporter and mother of Oscar-winning actress, dies

Macy Janney was “the doyenne of Dayton, Ohio,” said Allison Janney, who credited her mother for her strong feminist stance and her organizational skills and mindset.

Allison Janney once told the Dayton Daily News that she was lucky to have a mother who taught her so much about good manners, social graces and punctuality.

Allison Janney and her mother, Macy, pictured with Allison’s niece, Petra.

Macy Janney had three children: Jay Janney, Allison Janney and the late Henry Lowe Janney.

Macy Janney was heavily involved in the Muse Machine, a nationally recognized group that draws members from school districts throughout the Miami Valley.

For decades, the group has provided arts education and experiences to teachers and students in the region.

Muse Machine gives out awards named after Macy Janney. They are are awarded to high school and middle school students who are exemplary volunteers.

Macy Janney was warm, generous, smart and clever, said Kevin Moore, artistic director of the Human Race Theatre.

“She was fun to talk to and be around,” he said. “And she was just always so supportive of the work. She appreciated artists and wanted to support them.”

Allison Janney with her mother, Macy.

She was around and active in the arts community in the 1980s when the Muse Machine and the Human Race Theatre were founded, Moore said.

Macy Janney was such an important part of the “formative years” of the groups, he said.

She was on the Human Race board in the late 1980s and helped lead the annual fundraisers, he said.

Actress Allison Janney as a baby and her mother Macy, summer 1960. (Contributed photo) Credit: Contributed photo Credit: Contributed photo

She had deep community connections and was a loyal patron of the arts and donor.

Macy Janney was charming and delightful and always put everyone around her in a good mood, he said.

She had a group of friends that basically never missed a show.

“You need people who recognize the value of the arts in a community and what it does,” Moore said. “They become your cheerleaders.”

“That’s what she was really good at,” he said. “She had large circles of friends, and she brought them and made sure they came to the theater.”

Moore said: “She will be missed. She was a force."