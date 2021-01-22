Magnitude 2.4 earthquake reported near Lima early Friday morning

A minor earthquake was reported outside Lima and Fort Shawnee early Friday morning, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.
The magnitude 2.4 earthquake was reported at 12:22 a.m. with a depth of 6.7 km.
According to a USGS Community Internet Intensity Map, most people reported feeling weak to light shaking.
No damage has been reported at this time.
A little shaking in Lima overnight. A magnitude 2.4 quake was felt around 12:22am. We caught it on two of our https://t.co/ulNKKYK5kb cameras....barely. The second camera is a little easier to see than the first one. #earthquake @ODOT_NWOhio pic.twitter.com/D7B5cNL1PT— Ohio Dept of Transportation (@ODOT_Statewide) January 22, 2021
The Ohio Department of Transportation shared footage from traffic cameras in the area that show some shaking.
Western Ohio is in the Anna seismic zone, which typically experiences moderately damaging earthquakes every two or three decades and smaller ones two or three times a decade, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.