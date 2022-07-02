Mama hippo on ‘birth watch’ as Cincinnati Zoo preps for Fiona’s sibling

The care team trained the mama hippo to lean against a railing while eating romaine lettuce. Barnes swoops in with an ultrasound wand.

“It’s amazing,” Barnes said. “Not many people can say they’ve ultrasounded a hippo.”

Because Fiona the country’s favorite hippo had a difficult early life, the zoo is doing everything it can to make sure Bibi’s second baby is born healthy and happy. When the calf arrives, Barnes said they’ll finally get to breathe.

“And my gosh, we’re gonna all have a celebration after that,” Barnes said.

Fiona, Bibi and father-to-be Tucker can all be found at Hippo Cove at the zoo.