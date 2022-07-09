Mason church celebrates Christmas in July with craft event

Kester said she is excited they can finally hold the event because the Mason Ohio Star Quilters want to give back to the Church that has hosted their group for over 20 years.

“I’m looking forward to talking with shoppers that come in ..., and we’re looking forward to the proceeds from the things we’ve made because it will all be donated back to the Methodist Church,” Kester said.

Burns said he saw how hard the pandemic affected the Mason Ohio Star Quilters and other small businesses, so he decided to open the Homemade Craft Bazaar to other crafters.

“We wanted to hold this event to celebrate Christmas in July and celebrate things opening up again,” Burns said.

Bob Desgrange is one of the small business owners showcasing his work at the Homemade Craft Bazaar. Desgrange is the founder and owner of I’d Rather Be Woodturning, specializing in homemade wood-turned bowls.

Desgrange said he is looking forward to talking with people about wood and encourages people to come to the event to support the crafters.

“It’s important to keep people’s interest in what they want to do and have a community follow them,” Desgrange said.

The event will be hosted at Mason United Methodist Church from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. July 23. Burns said there is still room available for crafters interested in being a vendor. For additional pricing and information, interested vendors can contact Burns at jburns@masonumc.org. The last day to register for a spot is July 20.