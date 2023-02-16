Mason singer to be on ‘American Idol’ Season 21

The first episode of Season 21 will air at 8 p.m. on ABC. the party at 16 Lots begins at 7:30 p.m. It is located at 753 Reading Road.

Williams was previously a competitor on “The Voice” during Season 18, which aired in 2020. He was 18-years-old then and auditioned with “You Say” by Lauren Daigle. Celebrity judge Nick Jonas chose him to join his team.