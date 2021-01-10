Mason third grader dies suddenly, families encouraged to wear blue in support

A Mason third grader died suddenly on Saturday, Mason City Schools Public Information Officer Tracey Carson reported.
JJ Day reportedly died Saturday morning. The cause of his death is not known.
“Our Comet family is grieving tonight after learning that one of our Mason Elementary School third graders, JJ Day, died unexpectedly,” Carson said. “JJ was a great friend who loved the color blue, soccer, and adored his older sisters.”
Carson asked Mason school families to wear blue in support of Day’s family.
“Our hearts are with the Day family during this very difficult time. We also lift up all of JJ’s classmates, teachers and support staff,” she said. Counselors and clinical therapists will be at Mason Elementary, Mason Intermediate and Mason Middle school on Monday.