Mass food distribution to be held at Nutter Center Thursday

The Foodbank is having a drive-thru mass food distribution at Wright State University’s Nutter Center on Thursday to help support those needing assistance during the coronavirus pandemic.
“While times still remain uncertain, we are grateful to provide Greene County families with the food they need,” Michelle L. Riley, CEO of The Foodbank, said “Thanks to the support of the CareSource Foundation, along with our friends at the Nutter Center and WSU police, we are looking forward to closing out the summer with another successful distribution.”
The event is from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., but the agency asks that people do not line up before 9 a.m.
People should leave their trunks empty so that workers and volunteers can safely and directly put food into their vehicles.
One vehicle can pick up food for up to two households.
Those attending should enter the Nutter Center from Colonel Glenn Highway and North Fairfield Road. Police on the scene will direct traffic to Lot 8.
Anyone with questions can call The Foodbank at 937-461-0265.