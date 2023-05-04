May the 4th be with you: Star Wars themed pop-up bar open in SW Ohio

Fans are able to order dry ice drinks, drinks with smoke bubbles, and other sci-fi looking beverages. The majority of the cantina’s drinks are fueled by fruit-forward flavors, bright colors, vapor and even bubbles. Galactic Cantina also has plenty of non-alcoholic options. Bounty hunters under 21 can also sip on Windu Punch or other mocktails with their adult counterparts before 9 p.m.

The Bengalorian will also make an appearance Thursday.

Make sure to keep your lightsaber close because you never know when you could encounter a rowdy Rancor. Also, watch your step. You do not want to fall into a Sarlaac Pit.

Brennan said you are more than welcome to dress up as your favorite character too.

Even if you aren’t a super fan, there’s still a spot for you in the Galactic Cantina.

“I don’t think you have to be a fan of Star Wars or sci-fi to come and enjoy the space, enjoy the bar and enjoy the cocktails,” owner Jacob Trevino said.

Galactic Cantina is open Wednesday through Monday, and reservations are not needed to enjoy the pop-up experience — “bounty hunters don’t make reservations.” There’s no word on when the pop-up bar will close at this time.