Meal distributions to continue through December at area libraries

Parents can pick up five meals per child at their nearest library branch from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. Registration is not required.

“The library has had a unique opportunity to help meet an unexpectedly critical need in our communities, and that need continues as the school year begins,” said Mandie Burns, Dayton Metro Library’s youth services coordinator. “Whether children are in the classroom or at home, it’s impossible for them to learn if they’re hungry. We are pleased to continue our partnership with the Children’s Hunger Alliance, connecting our patrons with support they need.”