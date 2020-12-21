Mendelson’s to close for final time Dec. 31

Demolition work began last winter on two buildings that had been part of the Mendelson complex in Dayton. The work is being done in preparation for a new AC Marriott hotel near the Dayton Dragons home field. Credit: Marshall Gorby/Staff Credit: Marshall Gorby/Staff

Open since 1960, Mendelson’s originally was supposed to shut down and vacate its massive building earlier. But the business lost two months of commerce because it had to close as part of the state’s lockdown to combat the spread of the COVID-19 virus.

The building must be closed by the end of the year, owner Sandy Mendelson has said.

“Prices will never be this low,” he said in a release. “Dishes, housewares, tables, chairs, desks, retro furniture, pallet racking, storage containers, push carts, plus much more. You must see it to believe it.”

Mendelson’s is known for its eclectic inventory, including antique, historical, mechanical, clothing, retro items, housewares, DIY projects, t-shirts, sweatshirts, vintage parts, electronics, NFL & Avon licensed jewelry, store fixtures and more.