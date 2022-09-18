Mercy Health to host first pink honor walk for breast cancer awareness

“Unfortunately, breast cancer touches everyone. If you haven’t been affected, chances are you know someone who has been,” Adrian said. “The Pink Honor Walk will be a chance to honor the lives already claimed by this terrible disease while supporting the ladies who have survived or are still fighting.”

All proceeds from the walk will go to Mercy Health Breast Patient Assistance Fund, a financial assistance program to help underserved women access screening and diagnostic mammograms, ultrasounds and breast MRIs; Breast Cancer Endowment Fund, a group that provides financial assistance to women who have limited or no insurance for breast health or services; and Sisters United for Prevention, a coalition of African American women promoting cancer awareness, early detection and education in the minorities community.

“(These are) organizations who continually assist our breast cancer patients in Clark and Champaign counties. Proceeds will go directly to them so they can continue their amazing support and services to our patients,” Adrian said.

Anyone can attend the walk, which is sponsored by several local businesses including Park National Bank, and there is no limit to how many people can sign up or attend the after party celebration.

Participants can sign up at RunSignup.com. The registration fee is $25 and includes a shirt and goody bag.

“This event is the perfect opportunity to come together as a community and lift up those who have been touched by cancer, while also raising awareness as well as funds to help provide the best breast care possible to those who need it the most,” Adrian said.

For more information, contact Adrian at 937-523-8640.