Merry Christmas Market, Santa Experience this weekend at Niederman Family Farm

“This is just another chance that we can serve our regular customers and the community with an opportunity that everybody enjoys. They can also make a memory that is stress-free with minimal crowds, and it will be a lot of fun making the memory,” Niederman said.

On Sunday, the Santa’s Traveling Workshop is part of the Santa Expeirence, which is in Year 3. There is a charge to see Santa — $50 per family or group. There will be a professional photographer on-site who will provide guests with a printed photo while they visit.

“This year, the Santa Experience will also include making a bag of reindeer food, a special candy treat for every child as well as different photo opportunities around the market,” Niederman said.

Children will also be able to write a letter to Santa and there will be a “Hot Cocoa” craft available. A bonfire will be set up near the market.

How to go

What: Merry Christmas Market with a Sunday Santa Experience at Niederman Family Farm

When: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday and noon to 5 p.m. Sunday for the market. Santa Experience is 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday

Where: 5110 Lesourdsville West Chester Road, Liberty Twp.

Admission: Visiting the market is free; ticket required for the Santa Experience

More info: niedermanfamilyfarm.com