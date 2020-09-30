Meteor spotted in the Miami Valley this morning

Those looking to the skies this morning may have spotted a meteor in the Miami Valley region.
More than 250 people reported the sighting to the American Meteor Society, with people from the area describing the fireball as a bright flash similar to lightning.
A fireball is described as a meteor that is brighter than Venus, according to the non-profit organization.
The sighting was reported in 15 states, from South Carolina all the way to Ontario, Canada. Most reports were around 6:24 a.m.
The American Meteor Society is still looking into the fireball, but reported that the preliminary trajectory suggests the meteor traveled from southeast to northwest, with visibility ending near North Benton, Ohio.