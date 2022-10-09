MetroParks events for families showcase Wiggly Field Dog Park

The Journal-News spoke with Becky Vanderpool, senior manager of park connections at MetroParks of Butler County in a Q&A to find out more about what’s in store for The Howl and the “101 Dalmatians” movie screening, which will both be held on Sat. Oct. 15 at Voice of America MetroPark Wiggly Field Dog Park. The park is located at 7850 VOA Park Drive in West Chester.

Question: Can you tell us about the costume contest at The Howl?

Becky Vanderpool: Participants, both people and their pups, are encouraged to attend The Howl in costume and enter the costume contest that will take place at 5:30 p.m. Prizes will be awarded to the judges picks for the best costume in each of five categories: “Cutest,” “Scariest,” “Most Original,” “Judge’s Choice,” and “Best Duo/Group.”

Q: How has the community responded to The Howl in the past?

A: The Howl has been a well-received event with 250 people and 97 dogs in attendance last year. We hope to see both numbers grow this year.

Q: Why do you feel this has been such a fun, successful event?

A: People love their pets. Having an event centered around them appeals to families, individuals, and people of all ages.

Q: Are there any changes or additions to the event this year?

A: The venue for this year’s event is the Wiggly Field Dog Park at Voice of America MetroPark. It was held near the Ronald Reagan Lodge in past years.

Q: What are you most excited about as far as offering The Howl to the community?

A: I am most excited by the venue change for this year and the opportunity to introduce the dog park to those who may not have been there before.

Q: Why did MetroParks want to offer these events?

A: MetroParks offers many programs and special events in efforts to have something for everyone. Events like The Howl that include the four-legged members of many households is one way we add to the variety of those offerings.

Q: How do you feel the “101 Dalmatians” movie is a good fit for families and their pets after The Howl?

A: Hosting the two events back-to-back offers families and their pets choices. All are encouraged to participate in The Howl, come just for the movie or enjoy a whole afternoon and evening out by attending both.

Q: Anything else you’d like to share?

A: Animal Friends Humane Society will be joining us again this year with dogs and cats available for adoption. Online registration for The Howl is available at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/401278604107 Cash and credit cards will be accepted for walk-up registration the day of the event.