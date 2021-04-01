Miami grads get half-million dollar investment on ‘Shark Tank’

“I got a phone call last April for an application I filled out in November. I was kind of confused, and I thought it was a prank call at first,” Agbitor recalled. “The caller said ‘Hey guys, we saw your application. I wanted to have you guys send an audition tape.’ So we did that, and the first one we sent wasn’t really that good. Fortunately, the guy liked us, so he made us redo it.”

“It was like an eight-month long process. There were some months where we thought that we wouldn’t hear back from them and some months we felt like, ‘Alright, we don’t want to do this anymore.’ But we just kept going and kept going,” he said.

The Columbus-Ohio native described the Las Vegas studio presentation and intense questioning from a group of internationally known business investors “terrifying.”

Cuban was one of two on-show investors to offer funding and the Miami alumni picked the owner of the Dallas Mavericks NBA franchise and his $500,000 as their new partner.

You’ll want to read more about the two Miami graduates and their behind-the-scenes experiences with the Shark Tank show and its Las Vegas setting in the Journal-News’ Sunday edition.