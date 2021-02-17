Miami Valley could see jump in gas prices after winter storm freezes the South

Eleven refineries in Texas and one in Kansas were at least partially shut down due to extremely cold temperatures, according to GasBuddy, with 3.48 million barrels of refining capacity representing 20% of the country’s capacity offline as of midday Tuesday.

As a result, the nation’s current average of $2.54 per gallon could increase to $2.75 per gallon over the next two weeks. The increase would be among the highest prices since 2019 and highest seasonal prices in more than five years, GasBuddy reported.