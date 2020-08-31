Miamisburg native details renovations to create space for new downtown comic book/coffee shop

The business will use “the highest quality beans,” sourcing from a Cincinnati-based specialty roaster to offer fresh, made-to-order gourmet coffee in the store.

Remillard, of Monroe, said he grew up in Miamisburg and that his wife Erin and he “have always loved the city’s historic downtown area.”

“The city has done an amazing job at building up that area and we felt it was the perfect location to open our shop,” he said.

The couple had been been looking at a few different buildings on South Main Street before purchasing the property, Remillard said.

“We knew that we wanted a building with both a retail storefront, and one that also had apartments we could rent out above the shop,” he said. “This building came available and we felt it checked all the boxes we were looking for.”

Remillard said the building was “basically a shell” when he purchased.

“Everything was torn out, and there was no plumbing, electric or HVAC,” he said. “We’re currently in the process of renovating.

The new business tentatively plans to open with a staff of five employees: two full-time and three part-time.

Miamisburg City Council at its most recent meeting approved a $5,000 retail incentive grant for Remillard to help offset inventory costs.

Katie Frank, the city’s community development director, said the committee that processes applications for such grants determined the store would be “a unique draw” to Miamisburg’s downtown.