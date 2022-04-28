Middletown-based short film wins big in Cincinnati’s Winterfilm IX

“Being nominated amongst some of the best film professionals in this area is humbling,” said Cox. “But winning? That’s absolutely incredible. Honestly I think I might be most proud of Rhyan, I think she’s going to be in bigger and bigger productions, sooner than anyone realizes.”

A Balanced Breakfast is an 11-minute short film starring Vince Hobart Smith as a father in the midst of a mid-life crisis, struggling to balance work and life. He and his daughter, played by Rhyan Hanavan set out on a nostalgia driven journey to find a cereal from his childhood.

“A Balanced Breakfast is a really fun film. It’s the perfect blend of humor and heartfelt.” said the film’s Co-Producer Erica Bock.

Average Joe Films produces commercials, narrative films and wedding films professionally for the Greater Cincinnati area.

