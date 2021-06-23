dayton logo
Middletown coffee shop to restart indoor service next week with grand re-opening

Triple Moon Coffee Company in Middletown will start offering dine-in service on Monday. NICK GRAHAM/STAFF
By Rick McCrabb

A popular Middletown coffee shop/restaurant will hold a grand re-opening Monday after offering no dine-in service since March 2020.

Heather Gibson, owner of Triple Moon Coffee Company, 1100 Central Ave., said her business will reopen at 7 a.m. Monday. It was closed for two months at the outset of the coronavirus pandemic, then offered drive-through service since.

Gibson said the drive-through will remain open.

“We wouldn’t have made it without the drive-through,” Gibson said. “The community rallied around us. They had our backs. They stuck by us. Their love and support has kept us going.”

Triple Moon will be open from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday and 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday. She hopes to expand hours if she’s able to hire more employees.

Triple Moon opened in 2015.

