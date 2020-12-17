Middletown girl, 9, who died from COVID-19 featured in ‘People’ magazine

As a way to offset medical bills, her mother, Doranny Paula, established a GoFundMe account that collected $19,000, which was $4,000 more than its goal.

“While the family grieves, we take comfort that our community rallied around them, lifted them up, and gave help with the medical bills,” the district said on its Facebook page. “We hope the family finds peace. Thank you.”

A week before her daughter’s death, Paula said doctors told her Dorielis was in the “process of dying.”

“It’s so hard,” Paula said while standing outside her daughter’s hospital room. “You never expect your kid, so young, to get this sick.”