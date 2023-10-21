Middletown kindergartner finds success in the pageant circuit

MIDDLETOWN — For a 5-year-old kindergartner, Uriah Shope already has mastered how to perform well in pageants.

Uriah, who attends Wildwood Elementary School in Middletown, competed last month in a National Pageant as Little Miss Butler County Ohio, according to her mother, Lacy Massie, 30.

While competing in the nationals in St. Louis, Uriah won the Overall Most Beautiful Supreme, Ambassador, Photogenic, Door Contest and Poster Contest and was a finalist in the Print Model, Model Showcase, Patriotic, VIP, Community Service and Artist.

She has two upcoming pageants, one this weekend and another Nov 18. She also has qualified and will compete in the nationals in September 2024 in Nashville, her mother said.

Competing in the pageants has introduced Uriah to new friends and increased her confidence, according to her mother.

It also has shown her the importance of community service, she said.

She has donated to the food pantry at Smith Park, made 20 cards for residents in a local nursing home and placed wreaths on the graves of veterans at Woodside Cemetery.

In the Memorial Day Parade in Middletown, she rode with her grandfather and Vietnam veteran John Kahne, who served as grand marshal.

Massie, who is engaged to Uriah’s father, Wesley Shope, said she first heard about pageants on-line, and after talking to Uriah, registered her for a contest in Dayton.

“She loved it,” her mother said. “She can compete as long as she’s having fun. When she wants to stop, we’ll be fine with that, too.”

HAVE GOOD NEWS TO SHARE?

The Journal-News has started this “Good News” feature that will run every Saturday in the ePaper.

If you have a story idea for a future feature, please send it to staff writer and columnist Rick McCrabb at rick.mccrabb@coxinc.com or by postal mail to Journal-News, c/o The Benison, 100 S. Third St., Hamilton, OH 45013.