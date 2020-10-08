Missing Ohio teen possibly headed toward Middletown, sheriff’s office says

A 15-year-old missing girl from Anderson Twp. may be headed toward Middletown, according to the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office.
Leandra Thomas was last seen on Oct. 5 around 7:30 p.m. near Kellogg Avenue and Sutton Road in Anderson Twp.
She was possibly heading toward Middletown or downtown Cincinnati.
Thomas is white and has brown hair with pink highlights and brown eyes. She is 5′4 and about 110 pounds.
She was wearing a green jacket with white shorts and black boots the last time she was seen.
Anyone with information on Thomas' location should call the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigation Section at 513-851-6000 or Crime Stoppers at 513-352-3040.