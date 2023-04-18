Molson Coors brewery cans water for communities in crisis

“It’s really just in the spirit of that brewery,” said Michael Nordman, corporate’s senior manager of community affairs. “They’ve been doing this for the last six years now and they have expertise over what’s required in making sure the lines are prepared and ready.”

The Trenton brewery also sits on an aquifer, which means the plant has abundant access to clean drinking water.

Nordman said the canned water is stored and distributed on an as-needed basis. Often, local governments, local non-profits or national organizations like the American Red Cross will reach out to Molson Coors for assistance, but sometimes the brewing conglomerate will make contact if it believes there might be a need for water.

The program’s most recent benefactor was the community of East Palestine, Ohio, which received 120,000 cans of water after a Norfolk Southern train carrying noxious chemicals derailed and residents worried their drinking water might become contaminated.

Credit: Nick Graham Credit: Nick Graham

Molson Coors VP and Trenton Plant Manager Gabriela Bozdog said giving back was one of the most rewarding aspects of her job.

“I think that this is very, very important, not only for us as Molson Coors, but also for our employees, because it makes us proud and it makes us contributors to the society,” Bozdog said. She praised the brewery’s employees for their consistent eagerness to donate money, volunteer in the community or even donate blood.

“Giving back to the community is part of the DNA of this brewery,” Gozdog said. “It’s part of who we are.”