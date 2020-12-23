Moraine police to join large caravan escorting Santa to local hospitals

Moraine police officers will join a caravan of nearly 100 police cruisers tonight escorting Santa to area hospitals to spread Christmas cheer.
The department encouraged residents to come out and watch the procession while maintaining social distance.
The caravan is expected to drive through Moraine between 7:15 to 7:30 p.m. and will go south on Main Street to Dryden Road.
Parking is not allowed on either Dryden Road or Main Street. Police asked that motorists use the parking lots of the Payne Recreation Center and Moraine City Building.
The department also noted that pedestrians can watch on the bike path along Moraine.
Those traveling through the area tonight should expect traffic delays.