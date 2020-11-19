More than 100 line up for free Thanksgiving turkeys

“This means dinner for my family,” he said.

Multiple churches, restaurants and and community groups in the Dayton region are offering Thanksgiving meal giveaways.

Some groups are expecting record numbers this year, but not just because of the coronavirus pandemic.

“The reason we’re anticipating more is because the annual event at the Dayton Convention Center isn’t doing its annual Thanksgiving luncheon,” said Pastor David Renfro of Evangel Church of God.

Throughout the pandemic The Foodbank Inc. has severed hundreds of households with weekly drive-thrus.

Outreach leader Caitlyn McIntosh said that lines are still long, but not what the foodbank saw back in March and April.

“In March and April it had such a profound impact on people, because what if this happens again, but we’re always going to be here for everybody,” she said. “We will never shut down, we’re the last people to do that, there’s no need for people to worry about food on the table because we’ll always be there for them.”