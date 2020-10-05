Power restored to most after squirrel trips circuits at substation

Service has been restored to most Dayton Power & Light customers after a squirrel tripped circuits at a substation, knocking out power for thousands in the Centerville area.
As of 2:35 p.m. there were 112 total outages, with 37 in Montgomery County, according to the DP&L outage map.
Approx 5,900 customers are without power in the Centerville due to a squirrel that tripped several circuits in one of our substations. Crews are onsite working to restore power quickly and safely. Please report outages and check for updates at https://t.co/6vl9Zg8eSn Thank you. pic.twitter.com/6HxrBecTaQ— Dayton Power & Light (@DPLToday) October 5, 2020
The company reported the outage around 1:43 p.m. At one point, there 5,839 customers without service.
