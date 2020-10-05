X

Power restored to most after squirrel trips circuits at substation

Local News | Updated 2 hours ago
By Kristen Spicker

Service has been restored to most Dayton Power & Light customers after a squirrel tripped circuits at a substation, knocking out power for thousands in the Centerville area.

As of 2:35 p.m. there were 112 total outages, with 37 in Montgomery County, according to the DP&L outage map.

The company reported the outage around 1:43 p.m. At one point, there 5,839 customers without service.

We will update this story as more information is released.

