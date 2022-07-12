Mosquitos test positive for West Nile Virus in Clark County

Explore Springfield commissioners approve application for grant that could expand substance abuse treatment

West Nile Virus can cause severe fever and inflammation of the brain, brain lining and spinal cord.

In Ohio, the main way the disease is spread is by infected northern house mosquitos, who get the disease after feeding on infected birds. They then spread the virus to humans and other animals when they bite.

The health district said that about 80% of people infected with West Nile Virus won’t show symptoms at all, but there is no way to tell if a person will develop illness ahead of time.

Symptoms usually appear between 3 to 14 days after being bitten, and there are no specific treatments for infection, the district said. Severe symptoms could last several weeks and neurological effects could be permanent.

The mosquito testing is part of the Ohio Department of Health’s Vector-Borne Disease Program.