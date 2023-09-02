Mother of teen who took her own life publishes book to help others

WEST CHESTER TWP. — A local mother of a teenage daughter who took her own life in 2020 hopes her soon-to-be-published, faith-based book will help other parents struggling with strategies to help their children battle suicidal thoughts.

Alicia White of West Chester Twp. said the despair her 17-year-old daughter’s suicide plunged her into in 2020, and she was relieved only by her faith in the Lord.

“There is no other grief like losing a child to suicide,” said White.

By telling Hope’s tragically short story and how this mother leaned heavily on God as a healing process, White hopes she can share preventive and coping strategies with other stricken families through her coming book.

“I wrote a book about our story and the hope and healing I found in our faith,” said White of her book titled “At the Cliffs of Abandonment,” which is being published by TBN’s publishing division and Trilogy on October 11 with pre-sales open now through Amazon and Berean.

White said “our daughter Hope left behind many journals, poetry, and artwork full of God’s hope, and we have been able to use them to speak to youth groups seeing many find healing from suicidal thoughts and attempts.”

“Through our nonprofit, Chosen Stones, we have become a voice of both God’s hope and our Hope’s voice.

September is Suicide Prevention Month and since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic in March 2020, an already growing trend of teen and others’ committing suicide has worsened in the years since.

A renewed focus on helping children and teens through mental-health counseling and faith-based support has been embraced by many school districts and churches throughout America in recent years.

Notably, Lakota Schools was one of the first in southwest Ohio to establish “Hope Squads” at its two high schools to facilitate peer-to-peer support among students who may have friends suffering from suicide ideation, addiction or other mental health challenges.

“Our daughter had just barely turned 17 with no outward warning signs,” she said.

“I have also written a book for teens using Hope’s own writings and the word of God, which TBN has agreed to publish. It’s self-published on Amazon right now and entitled “There is Hope Even if Your Brain Tells You There Isn’t.”

“We are doing everything we can to bring hope through Hope’s story and our own suffering to healing.

“We must break the silence of the real fight within the hearts and minds of this generation.”

She said in honor of the book’s upcoming publication, her support group is hosting a special dinner for bereaved parents and a night of ministry for all those suffering from a similar fate at Liberty Twp.’s Princeton Pike Church of God on Oct. 28 with more information and registration information for the event here at the Chosen Stones website.