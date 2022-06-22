‘My Dad Rocks’ event to shine positive light on contributions men make in their communities

“Responsibility is not a myth,” she said. “It does exist.”

Two local men, the late Odell N. Wize and Yudell Hightower, will be honored during a special tribute portion of the program. She said these men, through hard work and perseverance, taught their children character.

“Children are the legacy we leave behind for the world to see,” Didlick-Davis said, paraphrasing Aristotle.

Then she added: “Men need to come out and celebrate each other. No contribution is too small. You have something of value to pass on.”

She said it’s important for fathers, especially Black and Brown men, to help their children “start at a better place” than they did growing up due to racial barriers.

Individuals are encouraged to submit tributes to their fathers and mentors by emailing them to info@3rdevelopment.org no later than 5 p.m. Friday.

HOW TO GO

WHAT: My Dad Rocks brunch

WHEN: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday

WHERE: Robert “Sonny” Hill Community Center, 800 Lafayette Ave., Middletown

HOW MUCH: Free and open to public