Mystery donor drops $1.8K coin in Springfield Salvation Army kettle

“It’s something we certainly get excited about each year. We were definitely kind of unsure if it would happen this year with everything going on (surrounding the coronavirus pandemic),” Ray said.

He said the gold coin not only inspires others to donate in creative ways, but inspires the Salvation Army to continue doing what they are doing for the community.

“We always want to do more, but you certainty have limits,” Ray said. “People like the gold coin phantom are helping us to do a little more and keep going.”

The Salvation Army has no desire to discover the identity of the anonymous donor because the fact that the donor remains anonymous in exciting, Ray said.

He said that he wants the donor to know that the Salvation Army is grateful for their continuous support.

“Thank you for creating a ripple effect with your gold coin, your way of giving and your message,” Ray said.