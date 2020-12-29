National Museum of the U.S. Air Force will offer evening hours in 2021

The National Museum of the U.S. Air Force will continue to offer evening hours into 2021. The museum will be open 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. on the first Thursday of every month.
Each month, the museum will offer a close-up look at a different aircraft while following social distancing guidelines. On Jan. 7, visitors will be permitted to walk through the cargo area of the C-123K Provider, a release from the museum said.
In January 1962, the first of many Providers were sent to South Vietnam. The C-123K on display saw extensive service during the Southeast Asia War and personnel developed a strong symbolic attachment to the aircraft on display. It took almost 600 hits in combat and it was named “Patches” for the damage repairs that covered it. Moreover, seven of its crew received the Purple Heart for wounds received in battle. Former C-123 Crew Chief and museum volunteer Tech. Sgt. (Ret.) Ed Kienle will be available to talk to visitors, the release said.
On Feb. 4, the museum will display the X-1B. On test missions, the X-1B was carried under a “mother” airplane and released between 25,000-35,000 feet. After release, the rocket engine fired under full throttle for less than five minutes. After all fuel and liquid oxygen had been consumed, the pilot glided the airplane to earth for a landing.
In March, visitors will be able to look inside the A-7D Corsair II and learn more about this tactical close air support aircraft from museum volunteer, and former A-7 pilot, Col. (Ret.) Jack Wilson. Wilson flew A-7Ds at the Springfield Ohio Air National Guard Base, the release said.
For a complete schedule of 2021 Thursday evening opening dates, visit https://www.nationalmuseum.af.mil/Upcoming/Events/.